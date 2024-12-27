Delhi University has extended the registration for over 100 non-teaching posts until January 16. Candidates can apply via du.ac.in, with fees ranging from ₹ 600 to ₹ 1000 based on category. The recruitment drive aims to fill 137 positions, including assistant registrar and senior assistant roles.

The University of Delhi has extended the registration date for more than a hundred non-teaching posts till January 16. Candidates can submit their applications through the officials website at du.ac.in. The registration process had started on December 18 and it was initially slated to close on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recruitment drive is intended to fill 137 posts within the university — including 11 assistant registrar posts, 46 senior assistant posts, and 80 assistant posts.

Application fees have to be paid online and refunds will not be made available under any circumstances. General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹1000 while OBC (NCL), EWS categories as well as female candidates have to pay a fee of ₹800. SC, ST, and PwBD category candidates have to pay a fee of ₹600. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's how candidates can apply: Visit the official Delhi University website at du.ac.in {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Search for the ‘latest updates’ segment on the home page

Click on the link for ‘non-teaching posts’

Click on the ‘online application’ link once a new webpage opens {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another new page will open

Register yourself and login to the account

Fill the application form and pay the application fee {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Click on submit and download the confirmation slip

Recruitment for assistant registrar, senior assistant and assistant posts will be carried out in two stages. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a multiple choice preliminary test in the first stage. Candidates will subsequently be selected on the basis of a main examination followed by an interview or personality Test. Meanwhile those applying for senior assistant and assistant posts will face a skill test.