DU recruitment 2024: The vacant posts at Delhi University include Assistant Registrar, Senior Assistant and Assistant.

The University of Delhi has issued a notification inviting applications for 137 vacant posts across several departments.

The vacant posts include Assistant Registrar, Senior Assistant and Assistant.

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacant posts through the official website of Delhi University.

A detailed notification is available on the DU website where candidates can check the eligibility criteria and syllabus.

According to the Delhi University notification, the application window will open on December 18 (Wednesday) and will close on December 27 (Friday), 2024.

There are 11 vacancies for the Assistant Registrar post, 46 vacancies for the Senior Assistant post, and 80 vacancies for the Assistant post.

Recruitment process The recruitment process will vary for different posts. It will be conducted in two stages – Stage 1 and Stage 2.

Assistant Registrar: For the Assistant Registrar post, stage 1 will have a preliminary test comprising an MCQ (multiple choice question)-based exam.

Stage 2 will have a main examination followed by an interview/personality test.

Senior Assistant and Assistant: For the posts of Senior Assistant and Assistant, stage 1 will have a preliminary test consisting of a multiple-choice question-based exam.

Stage 2 comprises the main examination and skill test.

All tests will be bilingual. Candidates can choose to answer in either English or Hindi language.

Application Fee Candidates applying for the recruitment are required to pay the application fees online. It is important to note that the application fee is non-refundable.

Candidates belonging to the general/unreserved category will have to pay a fee of ₹1,000.

Candidates belonging to other backward class-non creamy layer (OBC-NCL), economically weaker section (EWS), and female categories will have to pay ₹800 fee.

Candidates belonging to scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe ( ST), and persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) categories will have to pay a ₹600 fee.