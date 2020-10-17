DU releases second cut-off list for Arts, Commerce, and Science streams

The Delhi University on Saturday released its second cut-off list for Arts, Commerce, and Science streams, which is now available on the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

The Delhi University admission against the second cut-off list 2020 will begin on 19 October at 10 am and will close on 21 October at 5 pm.

Following a 100% cut-off in the first list of DU, the second cut-off list has not bought much of respite as cut-off at top colleges and for top courses was at 99.5% or above.

Candidates can now apply at the coveted college, SRCC, for economics and commerce programmes. Lady Shri Ram college, Lady Irwin College, Miranda House, Delhi College of Arts andCommerce are also open for admissions in several courses.

"The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the Second Admission Cut-Off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities through online mode within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University website," read a DU press release.

LSR's second cut-off list:

BA (H) Philosiphy - 99.75%

BA (H) Political science - 99.75%

BA (H) Psychology - 99.75%

BCom (H) - 99.50%

BA (H) Economics - 99%

BA (H) English - 98.75%

BA (H) Hindi - 91%

BA (H) History - 99%

BA (H) Journalism - 99.25%

BA (H) Sociology - 98.50%

SRCC 2nd list cut-off:

Economics - 99%

BCom (Hons) - 98.5%

Miranda House cut-off:

Bengali - 70%

Economics - 98.5%

English - 98.75%

Hindi - 91.5%

History - 98.5%

Philosophy - 96.5%

Sociology - 97.75%

Botany - 96.33%

Chemistry - 97%

Mathematics - 98.25%

Physics - 97.67%

Zoology - 97%

BSc (Prog) Life Sciences - 96.33%

BSc (Prog) Physical Science (With Computer Science) - 96.33%

According to the information shared by DU, more than 58% of the students, who applied for admissions in the Delhi University under the first cut-off list, have paid their fees.

Also, as many as 34,814 aspirants have paid the fees out of 59,730 students who applied for admissions, Delhi University officials said. Around 6,394 applications were approved by 16 October and the fee payment window is open till midnight.

What is the best of four formulae

The Delhi University second cut-off 2020 has been prepared on the basis of ‘best of four’ formulae. Candidates who meet the requirements of DU second cut-off 2020 must fill their desired course, or college in the DU admission form and complete the document verification process.

Meanwhile, candidates will also have to to pay the requisite DU admission fee within the stipulated time.

