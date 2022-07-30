Delhi University (DU) will raise its fees for all its undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23. The increase in fees could be attributed to charges under new heads such as for varsity facilities and economically weaker section (EWS) support fund as well as revising some other components, according to news agency PTI.

DU will add new sections such as University Facilities and Services Charges, Economically Weaker Section Support University Fund and University Student Welfare Fund.

Old charges such as the University Development Fund have also been hiked from ₹600 to ₹900.

A Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) executive estimates that the increase in fees could be to the tune of ₹1000 in the annual fees of students. However, the university denies that the hike would be to that extent.

DU South Campus Director told PTI, EWS Support University Fund has been added to the fee structure. He claims there has been no overall big hike in fees.

"This is a new addition and the fund collected under this head will be used by the university for the welfare of the economically weaker section students," He added.

DU, in a notification dated July 26, said that restructuring has been done to rationalise fees for admissions across various colleges of the university and to ensure uniformity in various heads of expenditure.

Delhi University says there is no change in the tuition fee and Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) fund. Meanwhile, certain portions of the fee such as the College Student Welfare Fund, College Development Fund, and College Facilities and Service Charge are to be decided by the colleges.

However, A college principal speaking to PTI said that new sections like Facilities and Service Charge have been added which were not part of the fee components earlier but now the university will charge ₹500. He says colleges also charge for using their facilities such as lab equipment.

DUTA executive Aanand Prakash also says the University has increased the charges towards the University Development Funds from ₹600 to ₹900.

He further says, "Besides this, new sections have been added. The fee will go up by a minimum of ₹1,000. After the university hike, the college will also restructure the fee and this will further increase the fee. I don't understand why the university feels the need to charge for the EWS fund when every college has the provision of charging students under this head,"

The new fee structure will have to be approved by the governing bodies of all Delhi University colleges. The new fee structure will be applicable from the next academic session i.e. 2023-24

With inputs from PTI