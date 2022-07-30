DU set to hike fees for academic session 2023-242 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 07:42 PM IST
The 100-year-old University will hike fees by adding new charges in the fee structure as well as revising the old charges
The 100-year-old University will hike fees by adding new charges in the fee structure as well as revising the old charges
Listen to this article
Delhi University (DU) will raise its fees for all its undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23. The increase in fees could be attributed to charges under new heads such as for varsity facilities and economically weaker section (EWS) support fund as well as revising some other components, according to news agency PTI.