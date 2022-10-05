DU SOL Admission 2022: Registration process for 6 new courses to begin today

These six new courses are Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Arts-Economics (Hons), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences, and Masters of Library and Information Sciences.
The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) will begin the registration process for admission to its six newly-launched job-oriented undergraduate and postgraduate courses today, October 5. The application form will be available soon on its official website---sol.du.ac.in or col.du.ac.in. The last date of admission is October 31, 2022.
Admission to these programs will be on the basis of Class 12 marks, not through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 scores, according to an official notice issued by DU SOL.
How to apply for DU SOL Admission 2022?
1) Visit the official website---col.du.ac.in and sol.du.ac.in.
2) Click on the online registration link on the home page.
3) Register with the required information.
4) Login and fill out the application form, then, pay the application fee.
6) Take a hardcopy of the application form for future reference.
Meanwhile, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier said that the SOL has completed 60 years, however, no new course has been announced in a very long time.
Director of Campus of Open Learning Payal Mago also said that these courses have been announced after the due approval from the Distance Education Bureau and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and also for MBA.
"These are very important courses–BBA, MBA, which is a very prestigious course of DU, Bachelor of Management Studies. There are management courses and job-oriented courses. A lot of students are unable to get admission into Economic courses in regular mode. This is also a flagship course of Delhi University," she added.
For more information, interested students can visit the official website of School of Open learning, University of Delhi---sol.du.ac.in.
