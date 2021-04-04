DU teachers to go back on strike from April 12

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Sunday said it will go back on strike from April 12 if the university fails to take concrete steps to safeguard the interest of employees and colleges. The association has been protesting for over three weeks against the appointment of senior administrative officers and the issue of a 'Pattern of Assistance' document in 12 Delhi government-funded DU colleges.

DUTA has submitted a letter to DU's acting vice-chancellor P C Joshi where it demanded that the university takes "concrete steps" to ensure the 12 colleges are "governed within the framework of DU Act and Ordinances".

The letter noted, "It was decided and communicated to staff associations that while teachers will return to their classes from April 1, 2021, DUTA shall resume the strike from April 12 in case the university fails to take concrete steps to safeguard the interest of employees and colleges."

"The DUTA executive further demands that the university convenes emergent meeting of Executive Council to pass resolutions against Pattern of Assistance and appointment of Sr. AOs in the 12 DU colleges," the letter added.

DUTA has been raising demands to revoke an order from the Finance Department of the Delhi government that gives senior administrative officers additional charge of the 12 colleges.

The vice-chancellor wrote a letter to the Finance Department on March 24 and also held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on April 1 to discuss resolution of pending issues and collaboration for quality education.

DUTA also requested the vice chancellor to hold a meeting and update the teachers' body on the latest development in the matter.

"We request an urgent meeting with you for an official update. Further, we appeal for immediate steps so that employees feel assured and are not pushed to take the difficult decision of resuming the strike," DUTA said.





