DU to adjust admission process after CBSE, CISCE cancel Class 12 board exams

"There will be some way to judge merit. These are extraordinary circumstances. The Central Universities Common Entrance Test can be a good method as it will be based on pan-India merit. DU will not compromise on the merit. We will adjust to the new situation and see what method is to be developed. We will wait and see what are the criterion that the boards come out for evaluation of students," he told PTI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}