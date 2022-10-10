DU to declare first UG seat allocation list on 18 October. Details here

DU will declare first seat allocation list for UG courses on 18 October. Date to choose college and course combination has been extended till 12 October
The third phase of admissions in undergraduate (UG) courses of Delhi University are expected to commence from 18 October. The University has declared that the first seat allocation list will be declared on 18 October, second list on 25 October and third list on 4 November.
The admission process, which began on 12 September, is being conducted in three phases: The first phase is to apply to the university, the second phase is preference filling and the third phase is seat allotment-cum-admission.
To give applicants the opportunity to select their preferred programme and college combination, the university had started the second phase of the undergraduate admissions process on 26 September. DU has extended the admission registration date and date for choosing college- course preferences for UG courses from 10 to 12 October.
Last week, the university had added a new tab on its admission website to provide real-time instantaneous data and information of the programmes and college preferences that the candidates are opting for.
Admission for DU's ‘School of Open Learning’ are going on
The application process for admission to undergraduate and post-graduate programmes at Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL) began on 5 October.
Admissions to UG courses offered in SOL, according to a university notification, will only be based on Class 12 results.
This is contrary to the admissions at the constituent colleges of Delhi University which are being handled through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) as of this academic session.
