Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >DU to wait for Delhi govt guidelines before reopening colleges

DU to wait for Delhi govt guidelines before reopening colleges

Premium
Schools in the national capital will reopen from November 1 for all classes along with other educational institutions, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday
1 min read . 10:10 PM IST PTI

  • Delhi University had resumed laboratory classes for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 16 but the attendance has been thin

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Delhi University will wait for guidelines from the city government before reopening colleges, according to a senior varsity official. There has been a growing demand for complete reopening of the campus by students and teachers.

The Delhi University will wait for guidelines from the city government before reopening colleges, according to a senior varsity official. There has been a growing demand for complete reopening of the campus by students and teachers.

Schools in the national capital will reopen from November 1 for all classes along with other educational institutions, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, announcing the decision taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and noted that the COVID-19 situation is under control in the city but "we cannot let our guard down".

Schools in the national capital will reopen from November 1 for all classes along with other educational institutions, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, announcing the decision taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and noted that the COVID-19 situation is under control in the city but "we cannot let our guard down".

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Let the government issue something in black and white. Then we will decide," university Registrar Vikas Gupta said on Wednesday.

The Delhi University had resumed laboratory classes for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 16 but the attendance has been thin.

"We will decide after Diwali. There is a fear that Covid might recur. If the situation remains fine, we will think," DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had told PTI on Tuesday when asked about reopening the campus.

Gupta had said on Tuesday the campus will be reopened only if the DDMA allowed 100 per cent seating capacity.

Most of the students are from outside Delhi, and it will be difficult for teachers to decide whom to call with a 50-per cent seating cap, he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

NEET-PG: SC asks Centre to put counselling on hold

Premium

These two DU colleges release special cut-off list. Det ...

Premium

Supreme Court asks Centre to put NEET-PG counselling on ...

Premium

Odisha to follow the Delhi template to reform governmen ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!