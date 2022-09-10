DU UG Admission 2022: Admission process to begin with portal launch on Monday

DU UG Admission 2022: Admission process to begin with portal launch on Monday2 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Delhi University is all set to start admission for its various Undergraduate courses with the launch of new CSAS portal on Monday
Delhi University will start the admission process for the academic year 2022-23 from Monday with the launch of the Common Seat Allocation System(CSAS) on Monday.
The CSAS portal was expected to launch by the last week of August but due to delay in Common University Entrance Test(CUET) result, the process got delayed.Delhi University will be admitting students this year through the CUET scores.
All phases of the CUET-UG debut edition were initially scheduled to conclude on 20 August but the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches. CUET-UG finally concluded on 30 August with 60 percent attendance recorded.
University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar on Friday, as quoted by news agency PTI, said "National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier,"
"All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on the CUET-UG score," he added
The new admission process through the CSAS portal will be conducted in three phases- submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programs and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission into the selected course.
In the first phase, the candidate will fill out the CSAS 2022 application form through the online portal.
In the second phase, the candidate will select the program in which they want to secure admission. This phase can only take place after the announcement of CUET-UG 2022 results. After the announcement of the CUET scores, candidates will have to have to confirm the program-specific CUET-UG merit score.
And in the third phase, Candidates will be selected for the registered programs through a merit list.
Last month, DU notified the launch of the admission process for the new academic session and asked the candidates to get their certificates and documents ready.
In March, UGC mandated all central universities to admit students through the CUET exams.
CUET is now the second biggest exam in the country second only to NEET-UG exams which has an average of 18 lakh registrations.
With inputs from PTI
