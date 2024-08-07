DU UG Admission 2024: Delhi University extends last date to fill CSAS (UG) Phase-II preference till August 9

DU UG Admission 2024: Delhi University on Wednesday extended the last date to fill the preferences for programme and college combinations at the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) in Phase-II for undergraduate admissions until Friday, August 9.

Candidates who have completed their Phase-I registration must log in to the University portal—du.ac.in—and complete the formalities of Phase II.

Students must note that the preferences they save in CSAS will determine the allocation and admission of the candidates. Students are advised to choose the maximum number of preferences they are willing to take admission if offered.

The programme and college combinations selected can NOT be added, deleted, or edited after the last date for Phase-Il.

The DU notification further said the preferences saved by the candidate till Friday (August 9, 11:59 pm) will get auto-submitted and locked and will be used for allocations.

Trails for performance-based courses on August 12 The notification further said the trials for Performance-based Programs (B.A.(H) Music, Bachelor of Fine Arts, B.Sc. Physical Education, Health Education and Sports, B.Sc. (PE, HE&S)), Extra Curricular Activities and Sports supernumerary quotas will commence from Monday (August 12).

Allocations to performance-based programs, ECA, and sports quotas will commence with the third round of allocations.

Supernumerary Quotas The allocations to supernumerary quotas of CW, ECA, sports, PMSSS, Sikkim nominee, the DU ward quota will be done with the third round of allocation, the dates of which will be announced later, the notification added.