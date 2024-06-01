DU UG Admission 2024: Delhi University has announced that it will introduce a single girl child quota across its courses in the Academic Session 2024-2025. The move, a first for the university, aims to provide more opportunities for single girl children under the supernumerary seats' category

DU UG Admission 2024: Delhi University (DU) has announced that it will introduce a single girl child quota across its courses starting from the upcoming Academic Session 2024-2025. The move, a first for the university, aims to provide more opportunities for single girl children under the supernumerary seats' category, as stated by DU Registrar Vikas Gupta. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The specifics of identifying eligible single girl child candidates are still being finalised.

The university has opened the registration window for admission to the undergraduate course through CUET DU CSAS portal 2024 at ugadmission.uod.ac.in/. Aspiring students seeking admission to CUET UG 2024 courses can complete the online application form on or before the last date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DU UG Admission 2024: Admission based on CUET scores Admissions for Academic Year 2024-25 will be based on CUET scores for some courses and class 12 marks for other courses. DU Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi said the new session is likely to commence on August 1.

According to the notification, aspiring candidates must note that admission to all UG Programs of all the Colleges of UoD will be made based on the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) - 2024 (CUET(UG)–2024) only.

DU UG Admission 2024: Three-Phased Admission Process According to DU notification, the admission process will be conducted in three phases. The first phase will commence with registration at the DU CSAS 2024 portal. The second phase will include filling out the preferences for programs and colleges, and the third phase will include allocation-cum-admission of the student.

Additionally, a mid-entry option is available for those who miss the initial registration deadline. This allows them to join by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000. However, these late applicants cannot claim seats allocated to other candidates who registered on time.

DU UG Admission 2024: Eligibility criteria Admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered by the University of Delhi will be primarily based on the scores obtained in the CUET(UG)–2024 only.

DU UG Admission 2024: Application Fee As per DU notification, general, OBC, and EWS category students must pay a registration fee of ₹250. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Students of SC, ST, and PWBD categories must pay ₹100.

Candidates applying for BFA/ B. Sc(PE,HE &S) / B.A.(H) Music will have to pay an additional fee of Rs. 400.00 (non-refundable). Similarly, an additional fee of ₹100 will be charged for those applying under the sports quota.

DU UG Admission 2024: How to Apply Go to the official website of DU CSAS Portal: ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on the DU CSAS registration link

A new window will open; enter CUET 2024 application number and password.

Fill out CSAS Application Form 2024 using personal details, course preference, college preference and CUET 2024 scores

Make the required payment of the DU CSAS 2024 registration fee and submit the form. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

