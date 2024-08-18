DU UG admission 2024: Last date to accept allocated seats in Round 1 ends today

DU UG Admissions 2024: Delhi University has released the first round of seat allocations for undergraduate programmes for the academic calendar 2024-25. According to the notification, the last date to accept the seat allocation is August 18. The candidate must submit the fees by August 21, 2024

DU UG Admissions 2024:Delhi University has released the first round of seat allocations for undergraduate programmes in the various colleges for the academic calendar 2024-25. According to the DU notification, the last date to accept the seat allocation is August 18. The candidate must submit the fees by August 21, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Candidates who have been shortlisted in Round I are advised to login to their dashboard and accept the allocation till 04:59 PM Sunday (August 18, 2024). They must also make sure to submit the fees by 04:59 pm, Wednesday (August 21, 2024). Only the candidates who will make the payment will be able to opt for "Upgrade" for subsequent round/s," Delhi University said in a release.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Candidates must note that the University has added a feature on the dashboard whereby students can check details of the cutoffs and ranks that determine the allocation to a seat according to the candidate's category and quota. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, Delhi University will admit candidates to 69 Colleges, Departments and Centers on an approximately 71,600 seats (excluding supernumerary). There are 1559 Program College combinations on which the admissions will be done. According to the University notification, the university is offering 1,559 programmes and college combinations in the academic calendar 2024-25.

According to data released byDelhi University, 2,45,287 candidates had applied for phase one of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS(UG)). Out of these, 1,85,543 applicants completed phase two of CSAS by submitting their preferences for programme and college combinations. The total number of preferences that the DU received was 1,72,18,187.

DU UG Admissions 2024: Summary of seat allocation in the 1st round In the first allocation round, Delhi University decided to make extra allocations to fill the seats optimally so that the Academic Session may begin on August 29, 2024. Overall, 97,387 allocations have been made in the First Round. This excludes allocations to Performance-based programs and Supernumerary quotas of CW, ECA, Sports and Ward, and Christian Candidates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DU UG Admissions 2024: Summary of seat allocation in the 1st round

Delhi University will display the Common Rank, Cut-off Rank, Program-Specific CUET score and Cutoff score for all the Programs to which a candidate has applied. Allocations will be based on the unique Common Rank, therefore, having the same score as the cutoff does not guarantee admission. It must be noted that candidates with the same Program-Specific CUET scores may have different Ranks. The Common Rank is determined by applying the Tie-breaking rules.

Ranks will not be generated for performance-baked programs (B.A. (Hons) Music, B.Sc. [P.E,H.E&S], BFA) and for certain supernumerary quotas (Sports, ECA, CW and Ward).

DU UG Admissions 2024: Revised tie-breaking rules for generating rank The candidate with a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best three subjects of Class 12 will be given preference.

The candidate with a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best four subjects of Class 12 will be given preference.

The candidates with a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best five subjects of Class 12 will be given preference.

Age of the candidate; preference will be given to the candidate having an earlier date of birth (as mentioned in the Class 10 certificate).

Alphabetical ordering of the names of the candidates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}