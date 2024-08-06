DU UG Admission 2024: Although Delhi University has started the Phase 2 process of UG admission, the application window for Phase 1 is still open. Eligible candidates who have not yet registered for undergraduate admissions can do so at ugadmission.uod.ac.in until August 7 at 4:59 pm.

DU UG Admission 2024: Delhi University, last week, started Phase 2 of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions starting Thursday, following the announcement of the CUET—UG results 2024 by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Although Delhi University has started the Phase 2 process of UG admission, the application window for Phase 1 is still open. Eligible candidates who have not yet registered for undergraduate admissions can do so at admission. und.ac.in until August 7 at 4:59 p.m.

As per the DU notification, once Phases 1 and 2 of the CSAS for undergraduate admissions are completed, a rank list will be released on August 11. Candidates must note that they will have the opportunity to change their preferences from August 11 (5 pm) to August 12 (11:59 pm). The Delhi University will release the first merit list will on August 16, 2024.

DU UG Admission 2024: Eligibility criteria Admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered by the University of Delhi will be primarily based on the scores obtained in the CUET(UG)–2024 only.

DU UG Admission 2024: Application Fee As per DU notification, general, OBC, and EWS category students must pay a registration fee of ₹250.

Students of SC, ST, and PWBD categories need to pay ₹100.

Candidates applying for BFA/ B. Sc(PE,HE &S) / B.A.(H) Music will have to pay an additional fee of Rs. 400.00 (non-refundable). Similarly, an additional fee of ₹100 will be charged for those applying under the sports quota.

The notification further stated that the online application process will be considered completed only after the CSAS (UG)-2024 application fee is paid.

DU UG Admission 2024: How to Apply Go to the official website of DU CSAS Portal: ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on the DU CSAS registration link

A new window will open; enter CUET 2024 application number and password.

Fill out the CSAS Application Form 2024 using personal details, course preference, college preference and CUET 2024 scores

Make the required payment of the DU CSAS 2024 registration fee and submit the form. It is important to note that the Delhi University admission process will be conducted in three phases. The first phase commenced with the registrations at DU CSAS 2024 portal, the second phase will include filling the preferences for programs and colleges and the third phase will include allocation-cum-admission of the student.

