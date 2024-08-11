DU UG admission 2024 simulated rank list OUT. Candidates can reorder college-course preferences till August 12

DU UG admission 2024: Delhi University has released a simulated rank list of students seeking admission to the undergraduate programs offered in the Academic Year 2024-25. The list indicates students' tentative course and college placements based on their CUET (UG) scores and preferences filled during the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Phase I.

Delhi University said candidates can check their simulated rank on their admission dashboard. Aspiring students must note that the released list is NOT THE FINAL LIST. The DU officials told the news agency that the simulated rank list is designed to help students assess the likelihood of being allocated to a specific programme.

The university further said users can change, add, or delete their preferences on the CSAS portal by Monday (August 12) until 11:59 p.m. It is important to note that Delhi University is scheduled to release the first list for seat allocation on Friday, August 16, 2024.

DU UG admission 2024: Trails for performance-based courses on August 12 The notification further said the trials for Performance-based Programs (B.A.(H) Music, Bachelor of Fine Arts, B.Sc. Physical Education, Health Education and Sports, B.Sc. (PE, HE&S)), Extra Curricular Activities and Sports supernumerary quotas will commence from Monday (August 12).

Allocations to performance-based programs, ECA, and sports quotas will commence with the third round of allocations.

DU UG admission 2024: Supernumerary Quotas The allocations to supernumerary quotas of CW, ECA, sports, PMSSS, Sikkim nominee, and the DU ward quota will be done with the third round of allocation, the dates of which will be announced later.

It should be noted that over 2.4 lakh applicants have registered for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2024-25.

Delhi University is offering admission to over 71,000 seats across more than 65 colleges through the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG).