DU UG Admission2022: Process to begin soon, keep these documents ready

This year, the DU UG admission will take place on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The exams are over now and the result will be announced shortly.
The University of Delhi is expected to begin the application process for undergraduate courses soon for the new academic session. This year, the DU UG admission will take place on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The exams are over now and the result will be announced shortly.
Until last academic year, DU used to admit students based on cut-off marks obtained in Class 12 exams, however, this year onwards, it will take admission based CUET scores.
In a recent notification, Delhi University has listed the documents and certificates required for admission to undergraduate courses. The university has asked the students to keep documents handy by August 31.
DU UG Admission 2022: List of documents
1) Class 10th certificate
3) SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/Minority/CW/KM/PwBD certificate, if any
4) OBC-Non-Creamy Layer Certificate, income certificate, if applicable
6) Sikh/Christian minority certificate, if applicable
7) Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces category---Educational Concession certificate (ECC) certificate
8) Persons with Benchmark Disability certificate
9) Relevant certificate of other quotas like Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports, any other
"The University of Delhi will soon launch its application process for admissions to Under-Graduate programs. Candidates desirous of applying to the University of Delhi must ensure the following certificates/documents (as applicable) are in a ready format by August 31, 2022," the notification read.
"The name of the candidate claiming reservation must match with the candidate's name as it appears on their corresponding school board qualifying certificates and in CUET(UG)-2022. Similarly, the parents' names must also match in the certificates," the university said.
The university in its notification also clarified that no undertaking on behalf of incomplete, invalid and non-availability of documents and certificates will be accepted at the time of applying.
Admission process is likely to be delayed by "at least a week" due to the extension of the CUET-UG schedule following exam cancellation at several centres last week because of technical glitches, DU officials have stated.
The CUET-UG, which was scheduled to end on August 20, now concluded on August 28.
The CUET-UG, which was scheduled to end on August 20, now concluded on August 28.