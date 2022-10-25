DU UG admissions 2022: Candidates can upgrade course, college from Wednesday2 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 07:33 PM IST
Delhi University will allow candidates to upgrade their course, and college from Wednesday during a two-day window
Delhi University will allow candidates to upgrade their course, and college from Wednesday during a two-day window
Delhi University (DU) will allow students who have gained admission to undergraduate courses to upgrade their preferences during a two-day window. The option, however, would not be available to students who had been allocated their first preference of course and college.