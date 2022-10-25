Delhi University (DU) will allow students who have gained admission to undergraduate courses to upgrade their preferences during a two-day window. The option, however, would not be available to students who had been allocated their first preference of course and college.

Candidates can opt for the upgradation of seats after the university displays vacant seats at the summation of the first round of seat allocation on Wednesday. The last date to pay the fees for Delhi University's UG programmes was listed as October 25.

"The vacant seat will be displayed on Wednesday and subsequently, the candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round 1 can opt for upgrade and re-ordering their higher preferences from Wednesday to Thursday," news agency PTI quoting a university said.

“Choosing the 'upgrade' option will mean that the candidate consents to consideration of an offer of admission to a programme college combination of their higher preference in the subsequent round."

“The candidate's current admitted seat will be auto-cancelled if the new preference is allocated," the official added.

The upgrade option is only available for programme combinations that were higher on the candidate's preference list than the combination allocated to them. The programmes college combination in which the candidate had taken admission earlier would not be offered to them in subsequent rounds.

"The programme college combination which was down the preference order at which the candidate had taken admission earlier will never be offered again to the candidate in any subsequent round" the official informed.

Once the candidate gets upgraded, they will have to accept the upgraded seat and complete the admission process. The candidates who wish to continue with their allocated seats could submit a freeze request through their dashboard.

Informing about the process the official said, “On selecting 'freeze', the candidate will not be allowed to opt for 'upgrade.' If a candidate neither opts for upgrade nor 'freeze', the admission taken by him/her will be retained and he/she will not be considered for upgrade."

Admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes and 67 colleges of Delhi University are being conducted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time. The admissions were earlier done through merit lists based on the class 12th scores which resulted in skyrocketing cut-offs.

With inputs from PTI