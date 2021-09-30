Delhi University's St Stephen's College reopened its admission portal on Thursday for CBSE class 12 students whose results were declared on Wednesday. The portal will remain open till 3 October.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the results of compartment exams held between August 25 and September 15.

The notification on the college website said "Applicants whose CBSE results have been announced on September 29 may now register on the St Stephen's UG portal."

"They must have applied and completed the DU registration form. They must not have applied earlier, this year, on the St Stephen's College UG portal. They must meet the cut off ( UG 2021 cut-offs ) as indicated for the programme of their choice. This portal will be open until 3 pm of October 3," the notification read.

Earlier this month, college had released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses. The highest cut-off of 99.5% was announced for Economics (Hons) for students of Commerce and Humanities.

The college released the tentative interview dates for various courses last week.

St Stephen's College releases a separate cut-off list, which is given 85% weightage, and the remaining 15%t to online interviews.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University will release its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses on Friday with the scores expected to soar higher this year from last time as more students have scored above 95 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations.

Some colleges said they could even keep the cut-offs at 100 per cent in order to avoid "over-admissions" on the limited number of seats.

“We had decided on our cut-offs but we were wondering to have a re-look at the scores after seeing that a higher number of students have scored above 95 per cent," said Vibha Chauhan, principal of Kirori Mal College.

"There are also students who have scored cent per cent marks and we might have to keep the cut-offs at 100 per cent," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

