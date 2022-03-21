Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  ECGC PO recruitment for 75 posts: Here's how to apply and other details

ECGC PO recruitment for 75 posts: Here's how to apply and other details

ECGC PO recruitment is being conducted to fill 75 vacancies of Probationary Officers. The age limit for the aspirants should be between 21 and 30 years. 
1 min read . 03:09 PM IST Livemint

  • The application process for ECGC PO recruitment started on March 21 and the same will conclude April 20.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Application for Probationary Officers has been invited by the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC). The process started on March 21 and the same will conclude April 20. Aspirants can apply through the official website of ECGC at www.ecgc.in.

Vacancy details: 

The drive is being conducted to fill 75 vacancies of Probationary Officers. The age limit for the aspirants should be between 21 and 30 years. 

The application fee for the same is 175 for SC/ST/PwD candidates and 850 for other candidates. 

Here is how to apply: 

Visit the official website of ECGC at www.ecgc.in

On the homepage clacks on the career tab

Register and fill the application form

Submit all the required document

Pay the application fee

Download and print the document for future reference

