ECGC PO recruitment for 75 posts: Here's how to apply and other details

ECGC PO recruitment for 75 posts: Here's how to apply and other details1 min read . 03:09 PM IST
- The application process for ECGC PO recruitment started on March 21 and the same will conclude April 20.
Application for Probationary Officers has been invited by the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC). The process started on March 21 and the same will conclude April 20. Aspirants can apply through the official website of ECGC at www.ecgc.in.
The drive is being conducted to fill 75 vacancies of Probationary Officers. The age limit for the aspirants should be between 21 and 30 years.
The application fee for the same is ₹175 for SC/ST/PwD candidates and ₹850 for other candidates.
Visit the official website of ECGC at www.ecgc.in
On the homepage clacks on the career tab
Register and fill the application form
Submit all the required document
Pay the application fee
Download and print the document for future reference
