Ed-tech churn brings the teacher back to the classroom

For some like 30-year-old Kailly Krishna, a chemistry teacher from Kota, the satisfaction of physical classes is much higher than teaching blank squares on a screen. Krishna worked in a hybrid education setup and moved to New Delhi in 2021. “I got a good salary raise and wanted to explore more options around teaching. The classes were mostly online," Krishna said. He learnt how to explain molecular chemistry to his students via diagrams and videos. But in March, as physical classes resumed, the senior faculty member decided to return to Kota. “Over a period of time, students could switch off their videos, and we had no way of knowing if they had understood the concepts. Now, although hybrid options are available everywhere, I will continue physical classes. Financially, too, it makes more sense to teach from my hometown," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}