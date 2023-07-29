Education has the power to change the destiny of the country: PM Modi

Education has the power to change the destiny of the country: PM Modi2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 01:42 PM IST
- PM Modi said that the goal of National Education Policy is to make India a center of research and innovation
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam will be held on 29-30 July 29. The ‘Samagam’ is held in conjunction with the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam will be held on 29-30 July 29. The ‘Samagam’ is held in conjunction with the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The Samagam will consist of sixteen sessions with discussions on various topics. This includes, among other things, equitable and inclusive education, national institute ranking framework, internationalisation of education, access to quality education and governance, and socio-economically disadvantaged group issues.
While addressing the nation, PM Modi said, 'It is education that has the power to change the destiny of the country. Education has an important role in achieving the target with which the country is moving forward...You are the representative of this...It is an important opportunity for me as well to be a part of Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam."
Recalling the vast canvas to be covered at the time of the inauguration of the NEP, the prime minister praised the dedication and willingness to embrace new concepts of all the stakeholders.
He said that in NEP traditional knowledge and futuristic technologies have been given the same importance. He mentioned the hard work of the stakeholders from the world of education for the new curriculum in primary education, books in regional languages, for higher education and for strengthening the research ecosystem in the country.
He said students now understand that in place of the 10+2 system now the 5+3+3+4 system is in operation. Education will begin at the age of three for all, bringing a uniformity.
The prime minister also informed that the Cabinet has approved the introduction of the National Research Foundation Bill in the Parliament. "The National Curriculum Framework under the NEP will come soon. The framework for 3-8 years old students is ready. The entire country will have a uniform syllabus and NCERT is preparing new course books for this," he added.
PM Modi said that the goal of National Education Policy is to make India a center of research and innovation. NCERT is preparing news books for education in around 130 subjects with all 22 Indian languages. From social science to engineering, education will be now in Indian languages. It is possible because of NEP and all languages will get their due respect, he added.
The prime minister said, "Judging students on the basis of mother tongue rather than talent is a gross injustice to them."
During this event, PM Modi released the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme. These schools will cultivate students in a way that helps them become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Before the event, the prime minister interacted with children at the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023.
The two-day event will provide an opportunity for academics, teachers, policymakers, sector experts, industry representatives, and students from schools, higher education, and skilling institutions, among others, to share their insights, success stories, and best practises in implementing the NEP 2020 and devise strategies for moving it forward.
The National Education Policy was introduced with the goal of grooming the youth and preparing them to lead the country in Amrit Kaal. It tries to prepare children for future difficulties while keeping them grounded in fundamental human values.