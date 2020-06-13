The Sikkim government has deferred opening of educational institutes till the first week of August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools, colleges in the state were earlier stated to open on 1 July.

The decision to delay the opening of the educational institutes by a month was taken by a meeting of the state task-force which was chaired by the chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday according to the officials.

"There is a need for abundant precaution to resume educational activities in Sikkim in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases," the officials said. Sikkim has reported 63 coronavirus cases till Friday. The reopening of all schools, colleges, universities and teacher education institutes would be in compliance with the UGC and the central government directives, they said.

The state had reported its first case on 23 May when a student returning from Delhi had tested positive for Covid-19.

The state has had 63 total cases of the virus so far as per the latest reports, three patients have recovered while 60 are active.

