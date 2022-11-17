Education loan: PSBs disburse lesser loan in FY23 due to rise in NPAs3 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 12:15 PM IST
- The current loan disbursal target for FY23 for the 12 state-run banks has been set at ₹20,450: Report
India's Public Sector Banks (PSBs) education loan disbursal target has witnessed a decline in the current financial year due to a rise in default. According to a report by the Indian Express, the education loan disbursal target for PSBs has been set at about 13.5% lower than the total disbursal by the scheduled banks in the previous financial year.