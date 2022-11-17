Education loan: PSBs disburse lesser loan in FY23 due to rise in NPAs

As per this model loan scheme, education loans of up to ₹4 lakh do not require any collateral to be provided by the borrower, education loans up to ₹7.5 lakh can be obtained with collateral in the form of a suitable third-party guarantee, while education loans above ₹7.5 lakh require tangible collateral. In all the above cases, co-obligation of parents is necessary.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}