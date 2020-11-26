Education minister chairs high-level review meet, directs UGC on scholarships

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting on various schemes and programmes of Education Ministry.

During the meeting, he directed University Grants Commission (UGC) to ensure all scholarships and fellowships are disbursed in time and to start a helpline for it.

Secretary, Amit Khare, Secretary Anita Karwal and senior officials of the Ministry attended the meeting.

Pokhriyal also directed that all the grievances of the students be redressed immediately.

A seminal decision was made to start technical education, especially Engineering courses imparting education in mother tongue will be opened from next academic year. A few IIT and NIT are being short listed for the same, the ministry said in a statement.

Pokhriyal also said that all the officials of the Ministry are working on to ensure proper implementation of National Education Policy, with an aim to achieve holistic development of students and transformation of Education system in the country

It was decided that National Testing Agency will come out with the syllabus for competitive examinations after assessment of the existing scenario in various boards. It was also decided that a campaign would be launched by the Education Ministry to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via