Education minister launches IIT Madras’s four-year online bachelors course in Electronic Systems

Education minister launches IIT Madras’s four-year online bachelors course in Electronic Systems1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 05:13 PM IST
The key objective of the programme is to meet the significant and growing demand for skilled graduates in the electronics and embedded manufacturing sector in India. The programme features multiple exits and the students can get a foundational level certificate, diploma or a bachelors degree.
New Delhi: Union minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan launched a four-year online Bachelor of Science (BS) course in Electronic Systems of IIT Madras.
