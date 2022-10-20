Education minister launches National Curriculum Framework for foundational stage

“Children learn best through play, hence learning envisaged by the National Curriculum Framework will provide stimulating experiences for the child’s development in all dimensions – cognitive, social-emotional, physical, and will also enable the achievement of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy for all our children. The NCF has an institutional focus, the importance of the home environment cannot be overemphasized - including family, extended family, neighbours, and others in the close community - all of whom have a very significant impact on the child, particularly in this age cohort of 3-8 years. This NCF will deal with the role of teachers as well as parents and communities in enabling and enhancing the developmental outcomes that are sought during this stage," the ministry added.

