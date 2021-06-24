New Delhi: The union education minister will virtually interact with CBSE students on Friday and is expected to give some heads-up on the pending Joint Entrance Exam- Main (JEE Main) and Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET), and clear doubts around CBSE board exams.

Of the four chances of JEE Main, two are pending, as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the academic entrances just ahead of the peak admission season. Students appearing for the Class 12 board exam are aspirants of both JEE Main and CUCET.

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will speak to students virtually at 4 pm on Friday. “Whatever doubts you have related to CBSE board exams, I shall try to answer them via the social media," Pokhriyal tweeted in Hindi.

The minister said, he had not been able to interact with students so far as he was not keeping well. The education minister had recovered after testing covid-19 positive last month. But had to be hospitalised again on 1 June for post-covid complication and but has recovered fully now.

The CBSE class 12 results are expected to be announced by 31 July based on a 30:30: 40 evaluation system. On 17 June, CBSE and CISCE had informed the Supreme Court that they will use an average of three years' performance including class 10 and class 11 for assessing results of 1.55 million class 12 students. The CBSE will assign 30% weightage each to performance in class 10 and class 11, and 40% to class 12 performance in unit, mid-term and pre-board exams, the central board informed the Supreme Court.

Since then, CBSE has issued a series of advisories to its schools on how to conduct the evaluation and moderation of marks before announcing the results and has also deploying a software to part automate the assessment process to reduce human errors. The Supreme Court earlier tt

The results will be key for both JEE Main, CUCET and undergraduate admissions.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had postponed the JEE Main April and May sessions amid the second wave, and there are speculations that with the fresh covid-19 cases gradually coming down, the NTA may conduct the JEE Main in late July.

The union education ministry is expected to take a decision on CUCET. A government committee had submitted a report in April recommending CUCET from 2021. If implemented, all the central universities will be able to select students based on one national entrance exam.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.