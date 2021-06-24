Education minister may give heads-up on JEE Main, CUCET on Friday

The CBSE class 12 results are expected to be announced by 31 July based on a 30:30: 40 evaluation system. On 17 June, CBSE and CISCE had informed the Supreme Court that they will use an average of three years' performance including class 10 and class 11 for assessing results of 1.55 million class 12 students. The CBSE will assign 30% weightage each to performance in class 10 and class 11, and 40% to class 12 performance in unit, mid-term and pre-board exams, the central board informed the Supreme Court.