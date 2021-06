NEW DELHI: Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) for post covid-19 complications. His condition is stable.

“According to the minister’s office, his condition is stable," said a spokesperson of the union education ministry.

The 61-year-old minister had tested positive for covid-19 on 21 April and recovered from it after a brief hospitalisation at AIIMS.

He had resumed work and was regularly attending meetings with the states on CBSE Board Exams and with Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and centrally-funded higher educational institutions on online learning and other national entrances.

