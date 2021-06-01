Education minister Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS for post-covid complications

Education minister Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS for post-covid complications1 min read . 02:22 PM IST
- The 61-year-old minister had tested positive for covid-19 on 21 April and later recovered from it after a brief hospitalisation at AIIMS
NEW DELHI: Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) for post covid-19 complications. His condition is stable.
“According to the minister’s office, his condition is stable," said a spokesperson of the union education ministry.
The 61-year-old minister had tested positive for covid-19 on 21 April and recovered from it after a brief hospitalisation at AIIMS.
He had resumed work and was regularly attending meetings with the states on CBSE Board Exams and with Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and centrally-funded higher educational institutions on online learning and other national entrances.
