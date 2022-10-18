Education minister to initiate process of public consultation on national credit framework

NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan will initiate the process of public consultation on the National Credit Framework (NCF) on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI :Union Minister for Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan will initiate the process of public consultation on the National Credit Framework (NCF) on Wednesday.
The education minister on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with the committee preparing National Credit Framework for school education, higher education and skilling. Secretary, School Education, Anita Karwal; Secretary, Higher Education Sanjay Murthy; Chairman, NCVET; Dr Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi and senior officials of the education and Skill Development Ministry were present during the meeting.
The education minister on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with the committee preparing National Credit Framework for school education, higher education and skilling. Secretary, School Education, Anita Karwal; Secretary, Higher Education Sanjay Murthy; Chairman, NCVET; Dr Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi and senior officials of the education and Skill Development Ministry were present during the meeting.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
“The union government had approved the constitution of a high-level committee to develop a National Credit Accumulation & Transfer Framework for both vocational and general education. The Credit Framework will enable the integration of academic and vocational domains/components of learning and ensure flexibility and mobility between the two," the Ministry of Education said in a press release.
The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has recommended the development of NCF in four areas -- school education, early childhood care and education (ECCE), teacher education and adult education.
The Union Minister had earlier asked the citizens across the country to participate in the survey for NCF. Appealing the citizens of India to participate in the NCF survey, the Education Minister said: “Development of a vibrant, dynamic, inclusive and futuristic National Curriculum Framework is essential for integrating cultural-rootedness along with global outlook, freeing education from colonial hangover and instilling a deeper sense of pride in our next generations."
Catch all the Education News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.