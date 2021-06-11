Education ministry asks states to compile data for out-of-school students

NEW DELHI: The education ministry on Friday said it has developed an online module to compile data on children who remain out of school, asking states and union territories to upload a quarterly progress report.

The data should also be mapped with special training centres (STCs) of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, the ministry said.

In a letter to states, the school education department of the ministry said the compilation of this data set will help bring back children to school classroom, which is a key focus of the new national education policy.

“Taking care of the every student of India is our Government’s top priority. Accordingly, The @DselEduMinistry developed an online module for compiling out-of-school children's data identified by each State/UT and map with Special Training Centres on the PRABANDH portal," education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said separately in a post on Twitter.

Information of all identified out-of-school children and STCs must be uploaded at block level under the Block Resource Coordinator. A quarterly progress report and a user manual are shared on the portal.

The move comes as experts and academicians believe that millions of students dropped out of schools in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with educational institutions shutting down. Reverse migration, which urban India witnessed during the two waves of the pandemic, worsened woes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.