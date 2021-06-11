Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >Education ministry asks states to compile data for out-of-school students

Education ministry asks states to compile data for out-of-school students

Premium
Millions of students had to drop out of schools following the pandemic. (Photo: Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 06:11 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • The move comes as experts and academicians believe that millions of students dropped out of schools in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with educational institutions shutting down. Reverse migration, which urban India witnessed during the two waves of the pandemic, worsened woes

NEW DELHI: The education ministry on Friday said it has developed an online module to compile data on children who remain out of school, asking states and union territories to upload a quarterly progress report.

NEW DELHI: The education ministry on Friday said it has developed an online module to compile data on children who remain out of school, asking states and union territories to upload a quarterly progress report.

The data should also be mapped with special training centres (STCs) of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, the ministry said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The data should also be mapped with special training centres (STCs) of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, the ministry said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In a letter to states, the school education department of the ministry said the compilation of this data set will help bring back children to school classroom, which is a key focus of the new national education policy.

“Taking care of the every student of India is our Government’s top priority. Accordingly, The @DselEduMinistry developed an online module for compiling out-of-school children's data identified by each State/UT and map with Special Training Centres on the PRABANDH portal," education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said separately in a post on Twitter.

Information of all identified out-of-school children and STCs must be uploaded at block level under the Block Resource Coordinator. A quarterly progress report and a user manual are shared on the portal.

The move comes as experts and academicians believe that millions of students dropped out of schools in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with educational institutions shutting down. Reverse migration, which urban India witnessed during the two waves of the pandemic, worsened woes.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!