Education second biggest focus of Union Budget 2021: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed the need to reform the education sector by including skill development, research and innovation for a 'self-reliant India'.

"To build Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the youth of the country needs self-confidence which is directly connected to their education, knowledge and skill. The new National Education Policy has been developed with this key thought," he said while addressing a webinar on the implementation of Union Budget 2021 in the education sector.

"The second biggest focus after health in this year's Budget is on education, skill, research and innovation," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister had discussed the impact of educational policies, research activities and skill development efforts undertaken by the government and educational institutions on the centre's scheme named 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat'.

