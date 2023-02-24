Edvoy, Trent University join hands to open TEX Advanced Learning Centre

Edvoy, Trent University join hands to open TEX Advanced Learning Centre1 min read . 10:37 AM IST
The jointly owned campus of TEX Advanced Learning Centre will be based in Oshawa, Canada.
An Indian Study abroad consultancy has launched the first-ever learning centre in Canada. Edvoy, a tech platform supporting and enabling international study abroad, and Canada's Trent University have joined hands to start a new joint venture, ‘TEX Advanced Learning Centre’.
Sadiq Basha, Founder and CEO of Edvoy, and Trent University President Dr. Leo Groarke have inked the agreement in February 2023, according to an official statement.
The jointly owned campus of TEX Advanced Learning Centre will be based in Oshawa, Canada - nearby Trent University’s Durham and Peterborough campuses in Greater Toronto, an area with a grooming tech sector and eco-friendly infrastructure which makes it more prominent in finding placement opportunities.
“The venture will be focused on quality education and have a student strength of 2,000 to enroll in their program. It will provide courses for much less than other institutions and they have reduced the cost by more than $8000 Canadian dollars," the statement read.
According to the Canadian government rules, the country allows one million students from all over the world to study in Canada. However, in 2022, 2,26,450 Indian Students went to study in Canada which is an excellent chance for students who want to study abroad.
“We’re thrilled to be embarking on this joint venture with Trent University. Edvoy aligns with quality universities, globally. Our agreement means we can both focus on what we do best, Edvoy guiding students through their application process and Trent University delivering world-class teaching. This is the next level in supporting international students in achieving their travel abroad ambitions," Edvoy CEO said.
Dr. Scott Handerson, Dean and Head of Trent said that Edvoy’s mission to serve international students with integrity is at the heart of our venture with them.
“We trust that they will work with students to find the best courses for them so they thrive and progress in their chosen careers," Handerson added.
TEX offers the best services to Indian students by providing mental health support, housing solutions, Visa fast-tracking, and Visa related programs. Also, it organizes special events to socialize new students with society.
