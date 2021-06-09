NEW DELHI: Eight Indian universities, one more than last year, have found a place among the best 400 globally, according to the QS World University Rankings 2022 released on Wednesday.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT-Delhi, and IISc Bangalore feature among the top 200. IIT-Bombay with a rank of 177 is the best from India but has fallen five spots from the previous edition of the QS rankings. It’s followed by IIT-Delhi (185th position) and IISc (I86th position).

IIT-Madras improved its ranking by 20 places to be ranked 255th and IIT-Kanpur was ranked at 277th, bettering from its 350th spot last time. IIT-Guwahati made its debut among the top 400 this time, with a global rank of 395, bettering 75 positions from previous edition.

IIT-Bombay retained its status as India's top university for the fourth consecutive year.

“Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has become India’s second-best university, having risen from 193rd to 185th over the last twelve months. It has done so by overtaking Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc Bangalore)," British ranking agency QS said.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has held on to the top spot for a record 10 years now, while the University of Oxford rose to the second position for the first time since 2006. Stanford University and the University of Cambridge shared the third spot.

Indian universities have made consistent progress in QS’s Academic Reputation (AR) metric: 20 of India’s 35 entrants have improved their AR scores, with only nine witnessing drops. Indian universities have also improved their research impact, relative to global competitors. Seventeen of India’s 35 universities have seen a rise in the Citations per Faculty (CPF) score, the British ranking agency said.

“According to the CPF indicator, when universities are adjusted for faculty size, IISc Bangalore is the world’s top research university, achieving a perfect score of 100/100 for this metric. IIT Guwahati (41st for CPF) is also a top-50 research institution," the survey said.

Indian universities, however, continue to struggle in QS’s measure of institutional teaching capacity. Twenty three of India’s 35 universities have suffered declines in QS’s Faculty/Student Ratio indicator.

Jawaharlal Nehru University made its debut in the QS World University Rankings, placed in the 561-570 band. In total, 35 Indian institutions feature in the published table. Of these, seven improved their position, seven saw a decline, 14 retained their spots from last time and seven were new entrants.

