Eight universities get ranked among best 100 in Asia

“Both regionally and globally, it is clear that India’s higher education system has a lot to shout about. The improvements by some of India’s older institutions in this year’s THE Asia Rankings should be embraced, a positive story that demonstrates a continued and growing ability to compete among the world’s very best," said Phil Baty, chief knowledge officer, THE. “The desire to champion India’s place among the world’s greatest research-led institutions has been compounded by a record number of Indian universities submitting for our gold standard World University Rankings 2021, which will be released this September," he said in an email. Across Asia, Tsinghua University and Peking University (both in China), National University of Singapore, University Hong Kong, and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology were the top five varsities respectively.