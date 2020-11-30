Elementary schools in Assam to reopen from 1 January 2021: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The elementary schools will reopen in the state from January 1, 2021, in a staggered manner, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said as reported by news agency ANI. The detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) regarding the same will be released.

Elementary schools to reopen from January 1, 2021, in a staggered manner. Detailed SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) will be released: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister pic.twitter.com/w8vYglw1ki — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

Earlier, this month the state government allowed schools to be reopened for students of Class 6 and above. To minimise the risk, schools were asked to follow an odd-even system. The education department ha decided that students of classes 6, 7, 9 and 12 will have classroom teachings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays of every week while those of classes 8, 10 and 11 will come to school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The state government said that students of Class 6 and above can attend school, but only after consent from their parents. Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the education department to take utmost care and strictly observe Covid-19 protocols. The SOP had asked the school authorities to follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of virus.

Meanwhile, Assam reported one more fatality due to COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 981. The coronavirus tally in the state rose to 2,12,617 with 134 fresh cases. Assam now has 3,350 active cases.

