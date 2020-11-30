Elementary schools in Assam to reopen from 1 January 2021: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Earlier, this month the state government allowed schools to be reopened for students of Class 6 and above. To minimise the risk, schools were asked to follow an odd-even system. The education department ha decided that students of classes 6, 7, 9 and 12 will have classroom teachings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays of every week while those of classes 8, 10 and 11 will come to school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The state government said that students of Class 6 and above can attend school, but only after consent from their parents. Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the education department to take utmost care and strictly observe Covid-19 protocols. The SOP had asked the school authorities to follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of virus.