Elon Musk’s former girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne has put up old pictures of them from their college days for auction. Jennifer Gwynne is auctioning the mementos to raise money for her stepson’s college fees, according to a report. Jennifer Gwynne dated the Tesla founder in 1994 when the two were in their early 20s and studying at the University of Pennsylvania. Jennifer Gwynne is now auctioning their old photographs and personal items to raise money for her stepson.

