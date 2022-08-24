Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend auctions old photos of Tesla CEO to raise money for stepson’s college fees

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend auctions old photos of Tesla CEO to raise money for stepson’s college fees

Elon Musk (left) is pictured with his former girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne (right)
2 min read . 05:30 PM ISTLivemint

  • Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend had put up his old pictures for auctions to raise money for stepson

Elon Musk’s former girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne has put up old pictures of them from their college days for auction. Jennifer Gwynne is auctioning the mementos to raise money for her stepson’s college fees, according to a report. Jennifer Gwynne dated the Tesla founder in 1994 when the two were in their early 20s and studying at the University of Pennsylvania. Jennifer Gwynne is now auctioning their old photographs and personal items to raise money for her stepson.

The photos of Elon Musk and Jennifer Gwynne are from 1994 when they were both dating. Their courtship had lasted a year. Speaking with news media portal, Jennifer Gwynne said their romance was “sweet" but wasn’t “extremely affectionate".

Elon Musk and Jennifer Gwynne broke up when the Tesla CEO moved to Palo Alto in 1995. It was when he started dating his first wife, Justine Wilson. “We met in the fall of 1994. I was a junior and he was a senior. We were in the same dorm and we worked together," Gwynne told the outlet.E

View Full Image
Elon Musk in his college dormitory
View Full Image
Elon Musk in his college dormitory
View Full Image
Elon Musk working on his computer during his college days
View Full Image
Elon Musk working on his computer during his college days
‘NOW’S THE TIME’

Jennifer Gwynne said that she hadn’t thought of selling the old photographs of her and Elon Musk when they were in a relationship but decided to auction them seeing others making money off their mementos from the billionaire. She thought “now’s the time".

“I have had these pictures and the notes for a long, long time. But now I’m like, ‘Well the man cannot stay out of the headlines,’ so," she was quoted as saying by The Independent.

View Full Image
Elon Musk during his college days
View Full Image
Elon Musk during his college days
WHAT’S UP FOR ACTION?

Fifteen photographs of Elon Musk are available to purchase. While some are solo pictures of the Tesla CEO, others include Jennifer Gwynne and his friends.

View Full Image
Elon Musk with former girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne and a friend
View Full Image
Elon Musk with former girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne and a friend
View Full Image
Elon Musk goofing around in his dormitory
View Full Image
Elon Musk goofing around in his dormitory
The photographs that are on auction include a signed birthday card from Elon Musk. The card reads: “Happy Birthday Jennifer (aka, Boo-Boo) Love, Elon".

View Full Image
The birthday card from Elon Musk up for auction
View Full Image
The birthday card from Elon Musk up for auction
There is also a one-dollar note signed by Elon Musk available for auction. Elon Musk had also gifted Jennifer Gwynne a 14k gold necklace with a small green emerald. That, too, has been put on auction.

View Full Image
Elon Musk with former girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne
View Full Image
Elon Musk with former girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne
The auction for each of the items listed will end on 14 September.

The photos are available on the RR Auctions website. The starting price for the bids is 100 dollars.

