This year, 46.2% of India's youth were found to be highly employable, which is a significant improvement from last year when employability was recorded at 45.97%, according to India Skills Report 2022 by Wheebox – an online assessment platform company.

Women employable pool is steadily increasing. As many as 51.44% of women and 45.97% of men were found to be highly employable. Another trend, which has picked up, is that 88.6% of graduates are seeking internship opportunities.

The survey found that candidates from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala had the highest employability as compared to last year, which included Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Among these, B.Tech and MBA graduates were found to be the most employable talent from the various domains.

“The pandemic has shown us that remote learning and remote work, are going to become the new normal for many sectors across IT, Business Consultancy, Financial Services, and very specifically one industry-leading the game, the Education industry," said Nirmal Singh, Founder & CEO, Wheebox.

The demand for qualified and skilled professionals will be driven by sectors including IT/ITeS, pharmaceutical, e-commerce, and banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI). The hiring in these sectors is expected to increase by 20% for freshers in 2022 compared to 2021. Technology as a skillset will continue to be in demand across industries.

