Employment Gap Among Graduates: Why do fresh graduate jobseekers often fail to meet industry needs?2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 11:41 AM IST
Experts believe that the universities in India need to partner with industry to bridge the gap between knowledge imparted and industry expectations.
In India, fresh graduate jobseekers often witness a huge transition from classroom education to the professional workforce due to differences in knowledge gained during graduation and skills required by the industry. The data released by India's Graduate Skill Index 2023 revealed that only 53% of Indian graduates are employable in the non-technical job sector.