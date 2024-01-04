EMRS recruitment exam 2023: Answer key out at emrs.tribal.gov.in. Check details here
EMRS recruitment exam 2023: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has released the answer key for the EMRS recruitment examination, covering 10,391 teaching and non-teaching positions.
EMRS recruitment exam 2023: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has published the answer key for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) recruitment examination, covering 10,391 teaching and non-teaching positions, including TGT, PGT, Lab Attendants, Principal, Hostel Warden, and JSA.