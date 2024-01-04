EMRS recruitment exam 2023: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has published the answer key for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) recruitment examination, covering 10,391 teaching and non-teaching positions, including TGT, PGT, Lab Attendants, Principal, Hostel Warden, and JSA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to check EMRS answer key 2023? Those who participated in the examination conducted on December 16 and 17 and December 23 and 24, 2023, can review the outcomes, which are now available on the official website at emrs.tribal.gov.in.

How to check EMRS answer key 2023? Follow these steps to access the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Answer Key 2023:

1. Open your web browser and navigate to the official NESTS website at www.emrs.tribal.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, find and click on the "Recruitment" option located in the top bar.

3. A new page will be visible. Identify the section labeled "ESSE Schedule 2023."

4. Click on the relevant link associated with the “Answer Key" corresponding to the specific position for which you appeared in the EMRS ESSE Exam 2023.

5. The EMRS Answer Key 2023 will be presented in PDF format, containing the accurate answers.

6. Download the file and, if needed, print it for future reference.

Meanwhile, candidates who are unsatisfied with any answer(s) have the opportunity to dispute it/them by submitting a non-refundable prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question as processing charges.

Only challenges accompanied by payment within the specified timeframe will be considered. Challenges submitted without the necessary fee or through alternative mediums like email, letter, or representation will not be recognized. Subject experts will comprehensively assess all challenges, and the ultimate answer keys will be formulated based on their evaluations.

