ESIC UDC Phase-1 results declared; Here's how to check

ESIC UDC Phase-1 results declared; Here's how to check1 min read . 14 Apr 2022
ESIC UDC 2022 results have been released for the Phase 1 examination on esic.nic.in
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
ESIC UDC 2022 results have been released for the Phase 1 examination on esic.nic.in
ESIC UDC 2022 results: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation, ESIC UDC 2022 results have been released today. Candidates who appeared for the ESIC UDC 2022 phase 1 exam can check their ESIC upper division clerk results on esic.nic.in.
ESIC UDC 2022 results: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation, ESIC UDC 2022 results have been released today. Candidates who appeared for the ESIC UDC 2022 phase 1 exam can check their ESIC upper division clerk results on esic.nic.in.
As per the notification by the ESIC, a total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for the phase-2 main examination.
As per the notification by the ESIC, a total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for the phase-2 main examination.
ESIC UDC result 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit ESIC's official website-- esic.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the 'recruitment' tab
Step 3: Click on 'Results for upper-division clerk 2022 phase 1 exam
Step 4: A PDF of the merit list will open and search for your roll number
The minimum qualifying marks for candidates for the ESIC UDC results, 2022 for phase 1 exam are-- General (45%); OBC/EWS (40%); SC, ST, ex-servicemen (35%), and PwD candidates (30%).
The ESIC UDC 2022 phase 1 exam was conducted on March 19. The phase 2 exam will be held on April 30, 2022.