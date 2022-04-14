Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ESIC UDC Phase-1 results declared; Here's how to check

ESIC UDC Phase-1 results declared; Here's how to check

ESIC UDC 2022 exam results declared
1 min read . 14 Apr 2022 Livemint

ESIC UDC 2022 results have been released for the Phase 1 examination on esic.nic.in

ESIC UDC 2022 results: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation, ESIC UDC 2022 results have been released today. Candidates who appeared for the ESIC UDC 2022 phase 1 exam can check their ESIC upper division clerk results on esic.nic.in.

As per the notification by the ESIC, a total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for the phase-2 main examination.

ESIC UDC result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit ESIC's official website-- esic.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'recruitment' tab

Step 3: Click on 'Results for upper-division clerk 2022 phase 1 exam

Step 4: A PDF of the merit list will open and search for your roll number

The minimum qualifying marks for candidates for the ESIC UDC results, 2022 for phase 1 exam are-- General (45%); OBC/EWS (40%); SC, ST, ex-servicemen (35%), and PwD candidates (30%).

The ESIC UDC 2022 phase 1 exam was conducted on March 19. The phase 2 exam will be held on April 30, 2022.