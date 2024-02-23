In an attempt to motivate UPSC aspirants preparing for the upcoming preliminary exam, IAS Sonal Goel shared her marksheet of her first attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Mains on the microblogging website X (formerly Twitter). In her post, Goel, addressing the aspirants, said that with "dedication and relentless effort, no obstacle is insurmountable".

The IAS officer shared her journey as a UPSC aspirant and said that her Civil Services 2007 Mains marksheet reminded her of the journey that led to her selection in 2008.

She wrote: "Nostalgic moment as I came across my UPSC Civil Services 2007 Mains marksheet, reminding me of the trials and triumphs that led to final selection in May 2008 Results. I just want to share with the aspirants that in my first attempt, I fell short of getting an Interview call due to low marks in the General Studies papers in Mains. However, this setback fueled my determination to leave no stone unturned in achieving my goal UPSC."

Goel went on to explain how she improved her shortcomings in her second attempt at the UPSC Civil Services exam, along with a degree, and job.

"I then devoted myself entirely to mastering the General Studies paper and improving at other aspects of Mains emphasizing on Notes making , repeated revisions and Answer Writing. I poured my heart and soul into every aspect of the syllabus , along with pursuing my LLB from Delhi University and doing part time job as CS - Company Secretary," she said.

The result? she asked. "In my second attempt, I not only cleared the Exam but also my marks in General Studies were the highest as compared to my Optionals Subjects- Commerce and Public Administration," she answered.

Reflecting on her journey, Goel said that she is reminded of the invaluable lesson it holds for the aspirants. "It's a reminder that with dedication and relentless effort, no obstacle is insurmountable. Every setback and failure is an opportunity to learn, improvise and ultimately, triumph."

At the end of her post for the UPSC aspirants, the IAS officer said, "So Dear students, Believe in your abilities, pursue your goals with passion, and never lose sight of your dreams. It is through perseverance that greatness is achieved."

Several congratulatory comments poured in on her post, while some thanked her for the motivation, especially the aspirants.

