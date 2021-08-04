Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Exams of all degree colleges of Mangalore University cancelled

Exams of all degree colleges of Mangalore University cancelled

Karnataka's Mangalore University on Tuesday cancelled the exams of all its degree colleges, until further notice.
1 min read . 05:53 AM IST Livemint

Karnataka reported 1,674 new cases, 38 deaths, and 1,376 recoveries on August 3

In view of rising cases of COVID-19 in the neighbouring states, Karnataka's Mangalore University on Tuesday cancelled the exams of all its degree colleges, until further notice.

In a notice, the Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rajendra KV of Dakshina Kannada ordered to cancel exams of all degree colleges affiliated to Mangalore University, to prevent spreading COVID cases, till further order.

Karnataka reported 1,674 new cases, 38 deaths, and 1,376 recoveries on August 3. With that, the active case tally of the state is at 24,280.

