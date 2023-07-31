Experts urge to raise NEET reservation to 50% for govt school students: Report2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Experts further recommend filling vacancies in teacher positions, the report said.
Experts have suggested that in order to boost the number of government school students aspiring for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and achieving better results, the horizontal reservation of 7.5% should be raised to 50%, as reported by The New Indian Express.
