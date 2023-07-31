Experts have suggested that in order to boost the number of government school students aspiring for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and achieving better results, the horizontal reservation of 7.5% should be raised to 50%, as reported by The New Indian Express .

Additionally, they recommend filling vacancies in teacher positions, noted the report.

As reported by The New Indian Express citing sources, “The state government used to give free coaching classes for NEET aspirants from government and government-aided schools during weekends. However, it was stopped due to Covid-19. Now, students are getting training only after they finish Class 12 board examinations."

"A few district collectors and chief educational officers are finding sponsors for government school students to get private coaching, which would help increase NEET aspirants from government schools," a teacher, on the request of anonymity, said.

In a conversation with TNIE (The New Indian Express), KPO Suresh, the Former State President of the Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers Association, pointed out that the recent NEET results indicate that students who studied under the CBSE and ICSE syllabi have been able to achieve higher marks.

"They have an unfair advantage over government school students. Hence, the state government should increase the horizontal reservation from 7.5% to 50%," he added.

Mint could not independently confirm about development.

According to PB Prince Gajendra Babu, the General Secretary of State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCSS TN), there are more than 3,000 vacant positions for PG teachers, lab technicians, and lab assistants in government schools, The New Indian Express reported.

"While framing the syllabus, the time required for each subject and listening capacity of students should be considered. Those who get high marks in NEET say they studied over 15 hours every day. It is against children's welfare. Some students with 139 marks can join private medical colleges by splurging money. But, the number of seats available to government school students is limited," he pointed out, further noting that the government needs to issue a white paper on government school infrastructure and a number of PG teachers, The New Indian Express further informed.