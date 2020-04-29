Extension of six months be granted to MPhil, PhD students: UGC to universities

The new academic session of universities across the country will start in September, a delay of two months due to the lockdown, the University Grants Commission (UGC) told universities on Wednesday.

An UGC committee, in a recommendation, said, "While the new academic session for first-year students starts from September 1, for second- and third-year students this academic session can be started from August 1."

UGC had constituted a special committee for when and how to start a new session in universities. This seven-member committee constituted by the UGC has submitted its report on exam-related issues and academic calendar.

Extension of six months be granted to MPhil, PhD students and viva-voice be conducted through video conference, UGC suggested to universities.

Universities may follow six-day week pattern, devise proforma to record travel or stay history of staff, students for lockdown period, said the commission.

"Intermediate semester students will be graded based on the internal assessment of the present and previous semester. In states where the Covid-19 situation has normalized, there will be exams in the month of July," UGC said.

For terminal semester students exams will be held in the month of July. A Covid-19 cell will be constituted in every university, which will be empowered to solve the issues of students related to academic calendar and examinations.

"Guidelines are advisory in nature, varsities may chalk out own plan taking into consideration issues pertaining to Covid-19 pandemic," said UGC.

"The universities may conduct the practical examinations and viva-voce examinations through Skype or other meeting apps, and in case of intermediate semesters, the practical examinations may be conducted during the ensuing semesters," UGC suggested.

"Universities may adopt alternative and simplified modes and methods of examinations to complete the process in shorter period of time. Universities may adopt efficient and innovative modes of examinations by reducing the time from 3 hours to 2 hours," UGC further said.

