Home > Education > news > Extension of six months be granted to MPhil, PhD students: UGC to universities
Representative image (Photo: HT)
Representative image (Photo: HT)

Extension of six months be granted to MPhil, PhD students: UGC to universities

2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2020, 08:27 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • Intermediate semester students be graded based on internal assessments, exams be conducted in July in states where Covid-19 situation normal, says panel in its report
  • New academic session for freshers to begin in universities from September and for already enrolled students in August

The new academic session of universities across the country will start in September, a delay of two months due to the lockdown, the University Grants Commission (UGC) told universities on Wednesday.

An UGC committee, in a recommendation, said, "While the new academic session for first-year students starts from September 1, for second- and third-year students this academic session can be started from August 1."

UGC had constituted a special committee for when and how to start a new session in universities. This seven-member committee constituted by the UGC has submitted its report on exam-related issues and academic calendar.

Extension of six months be granted to MPhil, PhD students and viva-voice be conducted through video conference, UGC suggested to universities.

Universities may follow six-day week pattern, devise proforma to record travel or stay history of staff, students for lockdown period, said the commission.

"Intermediate semester students will be graded based on the internal assessment of the present and previous semester. In states where the Covid-19 situation has normalized, there will be exams in the month of July," UGC said.

For terminal semester students exams will be held in the month of July. A Covid-19 cell will be constituted in every university, which will be empowered to solve the issues of students related to academic calendar and examinations.

"Guidelines are advisory in nature, varsities may chalk out own plan taking into consideration issues pertaining to Covid-19 pandemic," said UGC.

"The universities may conduct the practical examinations and viva-voce examinations through Skype or other meeting apps, and in case of intermediate semesters, the practical examinations may be conducted during the ensuing semesters," UGC suggested.

"Universities may adopt alternative and simplified modes and methods of examinations to complete the process in shorter period of time. Universities may adopt efficient and innovative modes of examinations by reducing the time from 3 hours to 2 hours," UGC further said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The AICTE has also issued a show cause notice to the administration of the college for failing to comply with the recommendation of a Standing Appellate Committee (SAC) issued in April. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

UGC panel recommends academic session in varsities from Sept

2 min read . 25 Apr 2020
(Photo: Reuters)

US stocks open higher after Google results, hopes of potential coronavirus drug

1 min read . 07:37 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout